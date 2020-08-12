Edward "Ed" Bohen
Stevens Point - Edward "Ed" Bohen, 80, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully Friday August 7th. Born to Thomas and Margaret (Murray) Bohen in 1940 in Lyndon Station, WI.
Ed served in the army as an MP in South Korea and was a member of the National Guard.
Ed earned his Associates degree in business from MSTC and went on to attend UWSP where he became a member of the Siasefi fraternity. Ed worked in manufacturing until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his daughters, Kathleen and Shannon (Morris), his brother Gene and three grandchildren, Cody, Kaya, and Michael. Ed was predeceased by his parents and siblings Michael, Richard, Kathleen (Frank), Margaret (Kelly) and Mary Ellen (Krueger).
Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He took great pride in his Irish heritage and he loved to play jokes and make people laugh. Ed was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the Green Bay Packers.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com