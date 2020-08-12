1/1
Edward "Ed" Bohen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Ed" Bohen

Stevens Point - Edward "Ed" Bohen, 80, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully Friday August 7th. Born to Thomas and Margaret (Murray) Bohen in 1940 in Lyndon Station, WI.

Ed served in the army as an MP in South Korea and was a member of the National Guard.

Ed earned his Associates degree in business from MSTC and went on to attend UWSP where he became a member of the Siasefi fraternity. Ed worked in manufacturing until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his daughters, Kathleen and Shannon (Morris), his brother Gene and three grandchildren, Cody, Kaya, and Michael. Ed was predeceased by his parents and siblings Michael, Richard, Kathleen (Frank), Margaret (Kelly) and Mary Ellen (Krueger).

Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He took great pride in his Irish heritage and he loved to play jokes and make people laugh. Ed was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the Green Bay Packers.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Stevens Point Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved