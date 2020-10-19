Edward Ciesielski
Bancroft - Edward Ciesielski, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 18th 2020 at Copperleaf Rosemore Village in
Wild Rose, WI.
Funeral Services for Edward will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:45AM on Thursday at the Plover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Bronislava Catholic Cemetery.
Edward was born on May 30, 1930 to the late S. Edward Ciesielski and Sophie Ciesielski (Biesek) at their family home located in Bancroft, WI. He attended the Stewart School in Bancroft, WI.
Edward owned and operated the Ciesielski family farm, located in Bancroft. Edward married Beverly Rossman on April 21st 1952 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church and they had two children together Edward S. Ciesielski (Betty) of Bancroft and Michael Ciesielski of Bancroft.
As time went on they were blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren; Sheila Kieliszewski (Roger), Sara Ciesielski (Jason), Stacey Firkus (Dave), Tiffany Krutza (Jeff), Michael Ciesielski, Randy Piesik (Tammy), Renee Piesik (Willy), ten Great Grandchildren Kassidy Krutza, Legend Kieliszewski, Jesse Piesik, Vanessa Ciesielski, Houston Ciesielski, Harleigh Firkus, Presley Firkus, Jackson Krutza, Walker Piesik, Kolyten Piesik, and one Great-Great Grandchild Peyton Krutza.
Edward enjoyed working on his family farm, visiting local restaurants, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his nieces and nephews and his very special friend Nancy Zblewski. Edward was a kindhearted man who had a heart of gold for animals. He always had a smile on his face and will be dearly missed by all.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, S. Edward Ciesielski and Sophie Ciesielski, his son Donald Ciesielski, six sisters, Verona, Mary, Florence, Chris, Gertrude and Irene, two brothers Bob Ciesielski and Joe Ciesielski, grandson Michael Ciesielski and great granddaughter Harleigh Firkus.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com