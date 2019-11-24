|
Edward F. Losinski
Stevens Point - Edward F. Losinski age 94, of Stevens Point, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Wellington Place of Whiting.
Ed was born on May 4, 1925 in the town of Dewey. He was the son of the late W.B. and Anna (Radzinski) Losinski. He attended local schools. He married Theresa Wojtalewicz on June 16, 1945 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After marriage, the couple lived in the town of Dewey until 2014. His loving wife survives him after more than 74 years of marriage.
Ed retired after 35 years from Consolidated Papers Wisconsin River Division pulp mill in 1987. His lifetime of public service to the community included township chairman, Portage County Board of Supervisors member, chairman of the Joint County-City Building Committee for the courthouse and Portage County Home, acting zoning administrator, vice-chairman of the Central Wisconsin Airport which opened in 1969 (he helped rededicate in 2016), chair of the Portage County Unit of the Wisconsin Towns Association, volunteer firefighter and emergency fire warden for the State of Wisconsin. He volunteered throughout retirement at Operation Bootstrap and the American Red Cross - including extensive service in Miami, Florida following hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Ed was equally involved in many other aspects of life. He operated a small family farm, was an avid recreational hunter, fisherman, gardener, camper, hiker, bicyclist, beekeeper and amateur dog-trainer, traveled extensively, and was intellectually curious about science, the space program, politics and current events. He never missed an activity and he was the self-appointed "spokesperson" who always publicly thanked those who performed or brought programs to Wellington residents.
Nothing brought more joy to Ed than spending time with, and learning about his extended family's lives and accomplishments. In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by; his children, Mary Zinda, Myron (Judy), Betty (Fred) Pionek, of Stevens Point, Carol (Frank) Naylor, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Patrick (Victoria) of Columbus, Ohio. Ed and Theresa were blessed with ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who visited often and were thanked with an endless supply of candy choices.
He was preceded in death by; son-in-law, Ron Zinda; three sisters, Bernice Jensen, Cecelia Bodzislaw, Lorraine Pasdo, and three brothers who died in infancy.
Ed was endlessly appreciative for the exceptional care provided by the Wellington staff who became part of his extended "family."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Stevens Point. Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 9:00a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice, American Red Cross, Operation Bootstrap or Wellington Place of Whiting.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019