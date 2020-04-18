|
Edward G. Kawlewski
Plover - Edward G. Kawlewski, age 98, of Plover and formerly of Almond, died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Lodge at Whispering Pines.
He was born in Dancy, WI on November 26, 1921 a son of Joseph and Frances (Kieliszewski) Kawlewski.
Edward attended local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a mechanic during WWII. Upon his return after the war, Edward was united in marriage to the former Dolores Niemczyk at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Mill Creek.
Edward was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife Dolores. He is survived by; his son, Gilbert (Pen) Kawlewski; his daughters, Pat (Kevin) Hackbarth, Diane Kroll, Joyce Roth and Carol Onorato; three sisters, Eleanor (Edward) Grywacz, Alvinia (Albert) King and Christine Garski; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A private Service of Committal will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lanark with a celebration of life to take place in the future.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 18, 2020