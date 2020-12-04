Edward N. HebblewhiteAmherst - Edward N. Hebblewhite, age 88, a long time resident of Amherst, WI departed this world on November 30, 2020. He was born in the township of Lanark to Nathan and Lois (Dwinell) Hebblewhite. A graduate of Amherst High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force 1952-1956. After the Air Force he worked at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee where he met his wife of 60 years, Genevieve R. Woyak.Edward will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Genevieve Hebblewhite of Stevens Point, WI; three children, Deborah Hebblewhite of Denver, CO, Arthur (Rebecca) Hebblewhite of Waunakee, WI, and Fred (Lori) Hebblewhite of Amherst, WI; his daughter-in-law, Theresa Collins of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Grant, Sawyer, Rachael, Olivia, Aaron, Zuri and Elliott Hebblewhite as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Lois Hebblewhite; his son, John Hebblewhite; one sister, Alta (Selmer) Inderdahl; and three brothers, Fred Hebblewhite, Jerome (Elayne) Hebblewhite, and Robert "Bud" Hebblewhite.Ed worked in many arenas but his lifelong vocation was flying. He obtained his Private Pilot's License at the age of 18 and eventually acquired Commercial, Instrument, Multi-Engine, Air Transport and Rotor Wing ratings. He flew professionally for Midstate Airlines and Michigan Wisconsin Pipeline. Ed was a long time parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Amherst, a proud member of the American Legion, the Waupaca Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1037, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association.Ever the delightful storyteller, all enjoyed his sense of humor, his gentle teasing and his willingness to make the joke about himself. Ed lived his life on "Lombardi Time." For the unaware, the late great Coach Vince Lombardi's rule for his players was either you show up 15 minutes early, or you were considered late. No doubt Saint Peter is getting a refresher on the concept if those pearly gates aren't opening fast enough.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Salvation Army, an organization Ed proudly volunteered with for many years ringing the bell at Christmas time. A Private Family Funeral Service is being held at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, WI. Edward will be interred in the Spring/Summer of 2021 at the King Veteran's Cemetery where he will receive full military honors. At that time the family will be inviting all friends and relatives to a celebration of Ed's Life. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.