Edward P. Hamerski
Stevens Point - Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, Edward Peter Hamerski, loving husband and father, passed away at Whispering Pines at age 85. Ed married the love of his life, Lois Sissulak on September 15, 1956. Together they raised 4 daughters. He spent much of his life working as a union electrician, most recently with Van Ert. Ed and Lois loved to travel, with their favorite destination being Las Vegas. He also enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, bartending for the Knights of Columbus and helping with a local non-profit, fixing and assembling bicycles. He was an avid gardener and always seemed to have too many tomatoes and green onions. But Ed is best known for his ability to creatively improvise. If Ed didn't have it, Ed would make it…
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen (Lazarewicz). He leaves behind a large family including his wife Lois (Whispering Pines), his daughters Kathryn Harvey (Tim), Carol Kraemer (Jim), Jane Meredith, Terri Ott (Larry), his grandchildren Megan Harvey, Andrew Harvey (Hayley), Brittany Schuh, Kelly Hillhouse (Todd), Gavin Glaman (Kristee), Katelin Toll (Steven), Kasman Wallace, Kollin Wallace, Zachary Meredith and many great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the neighbors Karen and Patrick Czerwinski for their help over the years, and to the staff at the Lodge at Whispering Pines, for the loving care they gave Ed during his time there.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Instead, a celebration of Edwards's life will take place in the spring of 2021. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com