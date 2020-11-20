1/1
Edward P. Hamerski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward P. Hamerski

Stevens Point - Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, Edward Peter Hamerski, loving husband and father, passed away at Whispering Pines at age 85. Ed married the love of his life, Lois Sissulak on September 15, 1956. Together they raised 4 daughters. He spent much of his life working as a union electrician, most recently with Van Ert. Ed and Lois loved to travel, with their favorite destination being Las Vegas. He also enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, bartending for the Knights of Columbus and helping with a local non-profit, fixing and assembling bicycles. He was an avid gardener and always seemed to have too many tomatoes and green onions. But Ed is best known for his ability to creatively improvise. If Ed didn't have it, Ed would make it…

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen (Lazarewicz). He leaves behind a large family including his wife Lois (Whispering Pines), his daughters Kathryn Harvey (Tim), Carol Kraemer (Jim), Jane Meredith, Terri Ott (Larry), his grandchildren Megan Harvey, Andrew Harvey (Hayley), Brittany Schuh, Kelly Hillhouse (Todd), Gavin Glaman (Kristee), Katelin Toll (Steven), Kasman Wallace, Kollin Wallace, Zachary Meredith and many great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the neighbors Karen and Patrick Czerwinski for their help over the years, and to the staff at the Lodge at Whispering Pines, for the loving care they gave Ed during his time there.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Instead, a celebration of Edwards's life will take place in the spring of 2021. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved