Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Elaine Omernik

Elaine Omernik Obituary
Elaine Omernik

Stevens Point - Elaine Omernik, age 95, of Polonia passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Whistling Pines in Waupaca., Elaine is the daughter of Dan and Ann Omernik, sister of Dorothy and Donny.

A burial for Elaine will be held at a later date in the spring.

Elaine lived her life in many places as we visited her. She never once complained. A lesson learned after every visit. We have a sign in our kitchen, "Thou shall not whine" we often think of her as we read that. Thank you Elaine for the gift you gave us.

www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
