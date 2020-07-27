Elaine S. Bukowski
Plover - Elaine S. Bukowski, age 74, of Plover, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center after a courageous four year battle with breast cancer. She put up an extremely tough fight all along the way. She was born on February 8, 1946 in Stevens Point, a daughter of Vincent and Florence (Koscielski) Przybylski.
She attended and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.
On September 9, 1967 Elaine married Chester E. Bukowski and the couple made their home in Plover.
She worked hard all of her life and enjoyed the simple things in life. Her most rewarding job was being "Oma" to her grandchildren, babysitting and watching them grow.
She is survived by; her husband of 52 years, Chet; daughter, Crystal (Randy) Schultz; her grandchildren, Haven (Mackenzie) Schultz, MacKenzie (Andy) Mullins and Olivia Schultz; siblings, Linda (Jeff) Novak, Laverne Newby, Delores (Fred) Haase and Roger (Cheri) Przybylski; sister-in-law, Joyce (Barney) Bukowski; Elaine's lifelong best friends from Germany, Ernst and Heidi; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by; her parents; and infant son Chad Bukowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Father Brandon Guenther presiding. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover, 2911 Plover Rd. from 9:00AM until 10:15AM on Wednesday.
Elaine's family would like to express their sincere Thank You to the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff of the Marshfield Clinic and the Marshfield Medical Center for the excellent care, love, compassion and undeniable kindness that they showed our wife, mother and "Oma" during these last years.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Elaine's name are encouraged to do so to: The Humane Society of Portage County, 3200 Iber Lane, Plover, WI 54467.
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. An online guest book can be signed with words of encouragement or remembrance at www.pisarskifuneralhome.com