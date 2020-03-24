Services
Mountain Funeral Homes - Ashland
220 Third Avenue East
Ashland, WI 54806
(715) 682-5533
Eldon L. Nuessmeier


1937 - 2020
Eldon L. Nuessmeier Obituary
Eldon L. Nuessmeier

Ashland - Eldon L. Nuessmeier, age 82 of Ashland, WI, formerly of Stevens Point, WI, passed away Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. Eldon was born July 9, 1937 in Gibbon, MN, the son of Otto and Olga (Buerkle) Nuessmeier.

On Apr 26, 2000 he was united in marriage to Linda C. Jarecki in Hudson, WI. Together they owned and operated Cabinetry Etc in Ashland until his retirement in 2016.

Survivors include his wife, Lyn of Ashland; daughters, Gail (Robert) Lumsden of Pewaukee, WI and Rhonda (Duane) Draxler of Stevens Point, WI; son, Mark (Kathy) of Boone, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Lila (Frank) Roux of Saginaw, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Erlin, and late wife, Janet K. Nuessmeier.

A Celebration of Eldon's life will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
