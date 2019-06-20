Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Plover - Eleanor M. Halverson Frederick, age 97, of Plover, WI died June 17, 2019 at The Lodge at Whispering Pines.

Eleanor was born November 24, 1921 in the Town of Oasis, in Waushara County. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Elva (Duntley) Lane. She graduated from Hancock High School and Milwaukee Beauty College.

She married Orville E. Halverson on August 6, 1940. They owned and operated the Halverson Café for twelve years. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1965. She later married Gordon W. Frederick on December 28, 1977. He also preceded her in death on September 8, 1989.

Eleanor was employed for 20 years at the Campbells and McCains Stores; and later at The Discounter in Plover until 2000.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and was active in women's ministries. Her favorite past times included: embroidery, reading, and traveling the United States to visit family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Sally Jean Worzella of Stevens Point, WI, and O. Scott (Kim) Halverson of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren, Tamara Homes (Rich) Sweet of Stevens Point, Janelle Lane of Stevens Point, Loni Holder of St. Petersburg, FL, Lori Moore of Jonesboro, IN, Barkley Holder of Jonesboro, IN, Andrew (Shana) Halverson of Stevens Point, and Sara (David) Slowinski of Stevens Point; 13 great grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sister, Irene Wandrey; daughters, Constance Halverson and Judith Holder; and grandson, M. Scott Krakow.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Duntley presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Hancock Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Flats Community Church of Big Flats, WI or Ministry Hospice of Stevens Point. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 20, 2019
