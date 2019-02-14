|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Balistreri
Waupaca - Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Balistreri, (nee Torzewski) age 90, peacefully passed away February 9th 2019.
She was born June 24th 1928 in Wausau, Wisconsin, daughter of Mary and Adolf Torzewski. Betty worked at her father's cheese factories in Amherst and Milladore. Betty graduated from Central State Teachers College in Stevens Point, what would become UWSP. Betty taught in a one room school in Amherst then moved to Milwaukee, WI. There she met Steve Balistreri. She moved to Colorado Springs, CO to teach but moved back a year later to be with Steve and was employed by Milwaukee Public Schools until retirement. They were married at St. Patrick's in Lanark in 1959. They had two boys- Steven J. Balistreri in 1960 and Joseph R. Balistreri in 1961. Joseph and wife Kathy reside in Waukesha, WI and have two wonderful boys, Michael and John. Steven resides in Amherst, WI at the family home.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Steve, Sister and Brother in Law Patsy and Albert Ruediger and Brother and Sister in Law, Zeke and Alice Torzewski. Her Brother and Sister in Law, William and Marie Torzewski reside in Pewaukee, WI.
Services will be held at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, 526 West Main Street, Waupaca, WI 715-258-4020, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00, Service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please donate to the .
Online condolences can be made at
www.hollyfuneralhome.com
The Family wishes to thank the staff of Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover, WI and Bethany Home in Waupaca for their wonderful care of Betty through the years.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019