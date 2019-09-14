|
|
Elizabeth Garski
Rosholt - Elizabeth Garski, age 101, of Rosholt, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital. She was born Oct. 20, 1917 in the Town of Franzen. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Adelia (Stroik) Goskowicz. Her marriage to Felix Garski took place on Nov. 5, 1938 at St. Joseph Church in Galloway. Felix died March 12, 1993. She was a member of the St. Adalbert Rosary Society. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, praying the rosary, listening to her late son Tom's singing and playing of the guitar and especially spending time with her family.
Survivors include five sons: Florian (Diane), Robert (Betty) & Carl (Linda) all of Rosholt, David (Minny) of Plover and Joe Garski of Stevens Point. Four daughters: Rita Jerzak of Plover, Alice Klopatek of Rosholt, Jane (Art) Kedrowicz of Custer and Lucy (Darrel) Kluck of Rosholt.
28 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great great Grandchildren; a son-in-law, Bob Wiza; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sons: George & Tom, two daughters: Joan Wiza & Debbie Yenter: Grandson, Bradley Wiza: Ten brothers and sisters, four sons-in-law: David Jerzak, Don Klopatek, Kenneth Kluck & Jerry Yenter and one daughter-in-law: Doreen Garski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 PM concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM Monday at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, and from 9:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 14, 2019