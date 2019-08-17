Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church
Elizabeth Jean Cecil


1938 - 2019
Elizabeth Jean Cecil Obituary
Elizabeth Jean Cecil

Stevens Point - Elizabeth Jean Cecil, age 81, of Rosholt, WI, died peacefully August 16, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega, WI.

Jean was born April 13, 1938 to the late Dudley and Margaret (Gilchrist) Andrews in Biloxi, MS. She grew up there, attended the local grade school, and graduated from Biloxi High School.

Jean enrolled at Colorado State University and graduated in 1959 with an emphasis in Speech Therapy. She subsequently found work teaching in California before attending Stanford University. Jean graduated 1962 with a Masters in Speech and Language Pathology.

She married Anthony F. Cecil on November 22, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI.

Jean taught part-time in the Wauwatosa, WI school district. She later dedicated her life to raising her children and became a freelance writer for numerous media resources. In addition to teaching part time, Jean taught creative writing classes. She later became employed as a Speech and Language Therapist for the Racine Unified School District. After retiring, Jean and Anthony relocated to the Rosholt, WI area where she began Jean's Write Shop LLC.

Jean will be remembered for her ability to connect with others and her empathy. She enjoyed a social lifestyle and brought warmth to her inner community. Jean enjoyed writing and loved to keep busy employing her creative mind. She also enjoyed being active with the Elder Hostel Road Scholars. Jean was a dedicated member of Frame Memorial Church and the Presbyterian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Cecil of Rosholt, WI; children, Stephen and Sarah Cecil; granddaughter, Erica Jean Cecil; brother, Roy (Carol) Andrews of Biloxi, MS and Joe (Judy) Andrews of Palo Alto, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A Funeral Service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Susan Gilbert Zencka presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Traditional burial will be held in St Adalbert Cemetery, Rosholt, WI.

Memorials may be made to Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Portage County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to bostonfuneralhome.net.

Her family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and staff at Crossroads Care Center for the care given and social fellowship offered to Jean.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Remember
Download Now