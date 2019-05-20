|
|
Elmer Feltz
King - Elmer B. Feltz passed away on May 4, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. He was 96, and a veteran of World War II. He was born on June 24, 1922, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the son of Michael and Stella Feltz. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was married to Florence S. Hale on September 2, 1943, while stationed in Clovis, New Mexico, and they spent much of his service in Savannah, GA, before returning to Stevens Point. After accepting a job in Waupaca, WI, he built a house to raise his family. He worked for Automotive Supply Company, retiring after 25 years as manager. He then started a new career as a real estate broker, a job that he truly loved, and joined United Farm Real Estate until his second retirement. After retiring, Elmer and Florence traveled for many years in their RV, often with their grandchildren, visiting family members and enjoying many national treasures. Elmer built his last home while in his 70's, and he and Florence enjoyed many peaceful years living in the woods before moving to the Veterans Home in 2006. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his love of a hard day's work, but also his ability to relax while fishing or enjoying the outdoors. He had a quick mind, a good heart, and the skills to fix absolutely anything.
Elmer is survived by his children: Laurence (Mary) Feltz, Ridgefield, WA; Judith Feltz-Lain, Amherst, WI; Alan Feltz, Amherst, WI; grandchildren: Michael Feltz, Appleton, WI; Emily J. Lain (T.J.Zenzal), Champaign, IL; Laura (Nick) Goehner, Makawao, HI; Brandon Feltz, Amherst, WI; great granddaughter: Emerson Goehner, Makawao, HI; sister: Peggy Brown, Rio Ranco, NM, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence, sisters: Christine (Lando) Newby; Elvy (Charles) Lutze, and grandson: Bradford L. Feltz.
The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Graveside services will be held later this summer for Elmer and Florence at the Mc Dill Cemetery in Whiting, WI, followed by a family gathering. The Feltz family wishes to thank the staff at King for their kind and loving care for both Florence and Elmer.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 20, 2019