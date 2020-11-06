1/1
Elsie G. Modrzewski
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie G. Modrzewski

Amherst - Elsie G. Modrzewski age 78 of Amherst, died on Thursday, November 6, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids. She was born on September 30, 1942 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth (Erdman) Hoppa.

On November 28th, 1964, she married Joseph A. Modrzewski at St. Stevens Catholic Church in Stevens Point.

Elsie was survived by her husband, Joseph Modrzewski; two daughters, Colleen Modrzewski of Wisconsin Rapids and Janet (Steven) Cram of Amherst; one sister and one brother, Lorraine Plasky and Dominic Hoppa of Zion, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis; two brothers and one sister.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in town of Stockton-Fancher. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

The family ask that wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.

Jungers-Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jungers-Holly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved