Elsie G. Modrzewski
Amherst - Elsie G. Modrzewski age 78 of Amherst, died on Thursday, November 6, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids. She was born on September 30, 1942 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth (Erdman) Hoppa.
On November 28th, 1964, she married Joseph A. Modrzewski at St. Stevens Catholic Church in Stevens Point.
Elsie was survived by her husband, Joseph Modrzewski; two daughters, Colleen Modrzewski of Wisconsin Rapids and Janet (Steven) Cram of Amherst; one sister and one brother, Lorraine Plasky and Dominic Hoppa of Zion, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis; two brothers and one sister.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in town of Stockton-Fancher. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.
The family ask that wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
