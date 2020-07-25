Eric E. Erickson, age 73, passed away on July 25, 2020 or as he would say, "I've reached my expiration date." He was born on March 28, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids the son of the late Ben and Joan (Ebsen) Erickson. Eric proudly served our country in the Air Force from 1966 until 1970. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Karlen in 1968 and she joined him in Japan. He then attended UW- Stevens Point while working full time at Wausau Insurance. After 14 years, they moved to Green Bay and he joined Employer's Health and finished his career at Sentry Insurance as a director working in IT. Eric and Marilyn spent many years traveling the US in their RV, they loved pontooning and having family camping at their house for the kids and grandkids. He was a methodical list planner for everyone. Eric was always excited when new technology came out and always had to upgrade, "go big or go home." He treasured the time that he had with his kids and grandkids.



Eric is survived by Marilyn of 52 years, four children: Jennifer (Paul) Hannemann, Eric Jr. (Kay) Erickson, Kate (David) Beau, and Andrea (Chad) Longley; 10 grandkids: Natalie Hannemann, Hunter and Madeline Erickson, Fletcher, Bridgette, and Violet Beau, Reagan Longley, Owen DeVillers, Corian and Cassius Longley; one brother, Mark (Cheryl) Erickson, two sisters: Caryn Neibauer and Joan (Ron) Mours; two sisters-in-law: Sandy Forstner and Barb Karlen; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.



With recent health concerns the family has decided to have private services. Eric would be humored to be remembered having a Portesi's shrimp pizza and a Coke.



The family would like to extend a thank you to Bellin Cardiac Associates and the CHF group, Bellin ER Team, Brown County Sheriff and first responders for their prompt, professional, and caring service they did for their family.













