Ernest "Ernie" L. Zywicki
Town of Hull - Ernest "Ernie" L. Zywicki, age 78 of Stevens Point passed away on Monday, April 27 at home. Ernest was born August 19, 1941 in the Town of Franzen, WI, a son of the late Ignatius "Nick" & Evelyn (Laska) Zywicki.
He married Catherine Gburek on May 9, 1964 at St. Mary-Torun. Ernie worked for Sentry Insurance for 34 years, ending his career as the Mailroom supervisor. Following retirement from Sentry he was a bus driver for the Stevens Point School District for 10 years. He also served as the Town Clerk and member of the volunteer fire department for the Town of Hull. He was an active member of St. Mary-Torun where he served as an usher and member of the Parish Council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12467 and Holy Spirit Holy Name Society. He was a long time adult leader of the St. Stanislaus Boy Scout troop 298, serving as Cubmaster & Scoutmaster. He was happy to be able to join not only his sons but his grandsons in the summer camping tradition. He was able to see all 3 sons, and 2 grandsons become Eagle Scouts. He was a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow of Tom Kita Chara Lodge. Ernie enjoyed taking care of his yard and planting and tending their garden each summer. Ernie and Cathy operated Zywicki Upholstery together for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Catherine and their Children, Cindy (Jim) Peters, Gerard, Carl, Kristi (Scott) Vuorinen, and Craig (Stephanie); and grandchildren, Matt Peters, Cole (Jordan Whelihan) Peters, Sierra (Sam Hess) Vuorinen, Alice & Lukas Vuorinen, Liliana Zywicki. Siblings Larry (Nancy) Zywicki and Annette Glodowski and in-laws, Agnes (Kenneth) Cisewski, Dominic Gburek and Wally Gburek, and many nieces and nephews.
Ernest was proceeded in death by his parents Nick & Evelyn, stepfather Chester Zywicke, and in-laws Max Sr. & Alice Gburek, Max Gburek Jr., Sue Zywicki & Ernest Glodowski.
A private burial will be held at St. Mary-Torun Parish Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please keep an eye on our website and the local newspapers as to the time and date. The Service of Committal will be recorded and will be on our website for family and friends to view.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Ernest may be made to St. Mary's-Torun Building Fund.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 1, 2020