|
|
Ernest P Bortz
Hewitt, formerly the Town of Linwood - Age 83, of Hewitt, formerly resided in the Town of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
The family will conduct private services later in accordance with Ernie's wishes.
Born on July 9, 1936 in the Town of Richfield, Ernie was the son of August and Helen (Davis) Bortz. He graduated from Rudolph High School. Ernie faithfully served his country by enlisting in the Army in 1959 being stationed in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall until his honorable discharge in January 1962. He was united in marriage to Darlene Barkes on June 6, 1986 in Marshfield. Ernie worked in the finishing room at the former Great Northern Paper Mill in Port Edwards. After retirement, he was employed part time at Louie's Refrigeration in Marshfield and for Brooklawn Cemetery located south of Marshfield providing lawn cutting services.
Staying busy and helping other were two traits best known of Ernie. He loved construction work having built homes and garages for others, providing transportation service for local Amish families, being out on his JD lawn tractor cutting his lawn and snow blowing as well as for his neighbors and took great pride in keeping the grass beautifully cut at Brooklawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his loving wife Darlene Bortz of Hewitt; his children: Judith (Daniel) Jackson of Oakdale, MN, Daniel Bortz of Berrien Springs, MI and Jennifer Wilson of Plover; his step children: Christopher Barkes of Maplewood, MN and Nichole (Scott) Frisch of Green Bay; his grandchildren: Rodney, Charlotte, Angie, Hannah, Chris, Mason, Samantha, Clover, Charlie, Alexandrea and Josh; two great grandsons: James and Leo; his step grandchildren: Jacob, Addison, Caleb, Braiden and Isabelle; his sister Alice Fromm of Hamburg along with nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Ernie is also lovingly survived by his best buddy and canine companion "Trixie" who Ernie faithfully took to the local dog park every day without exception.
His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer and we thank you for your military service. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019