Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Esther B. Zinda Obituary
Stevens Point - Esther Barbara Zinda, age 97, of Stevens Point passed away on

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at North Crest Assisted Living.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Esther at 10:30AM on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church - 800 4th Ave. Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:15AM on Wednesday in the St. Faustina Room at church. A General Rosary will be prayed for Esther at 10AM on Wednesday at church. Burial will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery.

Esther was born in the town of Stockton on June 1, 1922, the daughter

of Ben and Martha (Krudzicki) Wanta. She attended St Peter Catholic

School until 8th grade. On November 16th, 1942 Esther married Albert

Zinda at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Esther worked in

food service at UWSP and was a wonderful house wife. She was part of

many organizations, St. Peter Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of

America, and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Esther is survived by her 2 sons: Jim (Connie) Zinda, and Lewis

(Chris) Zinda; and 3 daughters: Judith (Clarence) Blaskowski, Cathy

(Leonard) Guzman, and Pat (Paul) Schultz. She is further survived by

many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and

great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, parents, son Jerome,

2 sisters: Gertrude Ziolkowski, and Johanna Meronek; and 3 brothers:

Ernie, Stanley, and Dennis Wanta.

Esther's family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff

at North Crest Assisted Living for their love and support, and to

Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
