Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Sayas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther G. Sayas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther G. Sayas Obituary
Esther G. Sayas

Plover - Esther G. Sayas, age 74, died October 25, 2019.

Survivors- husband, Alvino Sayas; children, April Wittenberg, Brian Wittenberg, William Wald, & Kerry Wald; siblings, Walter Lane, Myron Lane, John Lane, & Deborah Ziebarth; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grand; & extended family.

You are invited to light a memorial candle at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A family service will be held, 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2019 at Kettle Moraine Community Church, in North Prairie, WI.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now