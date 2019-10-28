|
|
Esther G. Sayas
Plover - Esther G. Sayas, age 74, died October 25, 2019.
Survivors- husband, Alvino Sayas; children, April Wittenberg, Brian Wittenberg, William Wald, & Kerry Wald; siblings, Walter Lane, Myron Lane, John Lane, & Deborah Ziebarth; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grand; & extended family.
You are invited to light a memorial candle at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A family service will be held, 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2019 at Kettle Moraine Community Church, in North Prairie, WI.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019