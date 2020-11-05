Esther Laszinski
Stevens Point - Esther Laszinski, 90, of Stevens Point, died Monday November 2, 2020, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. Esther was born on June 5, 1930 in Milwaukee. She was the daughter of the late August and Clara (Stroik) Stanchik.
She attended local schools graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School. Her marriage to Alfred "Oppie" Laszinski took place on October 27, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Torun. Her husband Alfred preceded her in death on March 2,2017. Esther worked for the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point as a Cashier. As a young women Esther worked in Milwaukee at the Plant Defense and AT&T.
Esther was a talented Artist and seamstress, she enjoyed playing golf and clarinet and loved her time traveling with her husband Alfred in the winter months to Tucson Arizona. She enjoyed hosting dinners with family and friends. When her children were young, she was a Den mother and enjoyed bowling. She also loved dogs. She had always hoped for a "hole in one" but it never happened, stating "maybe next time around". She was a great cook and baker; her children and grandchildren especially loved her brownies.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Laszinski of Centralia Washington, Bryan Laszinski and Michael (Kate) Laszinski both of Stevens Point. Grandchildren, Aija Laszinski, Ariana (Mark) Laszinski, Aaron (Ann) Kirschbaum and Tanya Kirschbaum. Great-Grandchildren, Michah (Micaiah), Ella, Silas, Cody, Levi, Jordan, Gabe, Tristen and Kendra. Great-Great-Granddaughter, Finely. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Loretta and Delores. She had many nieces and nephews that she enjoyed talking to.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday November 12, 2020. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Masks are required at the visitation and mass. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com