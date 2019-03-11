Eugene A. Sankey



Plover - Eugene (Gene) Alan Sankey, age 59, of Plover, WI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 07, 2019



Gene was born on February 12, 1960, son of Norbert and Bridget (Herek) Sankey. He attended Stevens Point area schools. He joined the United States Army earning a Track Vehicle Mechanic Degree. He then worked for American Asphalt, and later for Payne and Dolan Asphalt. He was a member of Operators Engineer Union Local 139.



He was united in marriage to Vicki Pinkert on October 29, 2004 in Stevens Point, WI.



His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing cards, cooking, canning, time in his workshop and an occasional trip to the casino. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his three sons, Troy, Plover, Todd (Kelsey), West Bend, and Lance (Brigette Luetschwager), Rothschild. One stepdaughter Jaclyn (Jay Napiwocki) Stevens Point one stepson, Brandon (Kim) Barden, Stevens Point. Gene is also survived by his parents Norbert and Bridget, Plover. Seven sisters include Kathy Sankey (Bruce Fletcher), Stevens Point, Debbie (Jim) Gribble Plover, Sharon (Steve) Kaminski, Stevens Point , Chris (John) Wilhelm, LeMars, IA, Teresa (Al) Haga, Plover, Paula (Wayne) Glen, Stevens Point, and Sara (Steve Salinsky), Rex, GA. Grandchildren Jessalyn, Breanna, Kolten, Conner, Aspen, Avalon and Briar.



Gene is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents, brother Gary Sankey, daughter Jullyn Sankey Inman, grandson Trenton Inman, mother-in-law Lucille Pinkert and father-in-law Eugene (Mickey) Pinkert, brother-in-law Gene Pinkert



A Mass of Christian Burial for Gene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 12. 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Charlie Richmond will officiate. Full military honors will follow the mass, with burial to take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the Sankey family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



The family of Gene Sankey would like to thank Chaplain Dave Ficken, Plover Police Dept., Plover EMT's, Dept. Medical Examiner Megan Rennie and Pisarski Community Funeral Home, Plover. Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary