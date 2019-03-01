Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shawano, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shawano, WI
Eugene "Gene" Tahlier


Eugene "Gene" Tahlier Obituary
Eugene 'Gene' Tahlier

Iola - Gene 'Unk' was born on March 6, 1924, the son of the late Fred and Rose (Motiff) Tahlier. He attended school in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School.

Gene 'Unk' was born on March 6, 1924, the son of the late Fred and Rose (Motiff) Tahlier. He attended school in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay West High School.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano with Rev. Tom Farrell officiating. Following the service, military honors will be conducted by the Shawano AMVETS Post #10. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
