|
|
Eugene Wagner
Rosholt - Eugene Wagner, 86 of Rosholt, WI passed away May 6, 2019 peacefully at Iola Living Assistance.
Eugene was born March 13, 1933 to the late Henry and Ruby Wagner. Eugene was united in marriage to Arlene Berge in January 1955.
He is survived by his wife Arlene Wagner. His sister Anne and husband Carlton Begrow, his brother Duane (Duke) and wife Shirley Wagner.His son Lee and wife Deb Wagner, his son Gerry and wife Jill Wagner, daughter in law Lori Wagner. Grandchildren Brad and Jamie Wagner, Matthew and Liz Wagner, Cindy Wagner , Brandon Wagner. Great grand children Brantlee Wagner, Brie Wagner. Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norman Wagner and his beloved son Richard Wagner.
Eugene was a mason by trade and enjoyed gardening, fishing, cutting wood, cooking maple syrup and spending time with the grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday May 18, 2019 at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola, Wisconsin with Gary Maluka officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday for 9 AM- 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Des Pines Cemetery in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Thank you, to Iola Living Assistance care team and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 10, 2019