Eugene Weir
Stevens Point - Eugene A. Weir, age 89, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home under a short Hospice Care on Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 with his family and his dog, Ginger at his side.
Eugene was born to the late Walter and Johanna (Kruzitski) Weir on September 6, 1931 in Stevens Point. He attended local Grade Schools and Graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1951.
His marriage to Delores Blaskowski took place on January 14, 1952 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. The couple was married for 68 years.
He dedicated his life, working at UW-Stevens Point Local 584 for 33 years, which he retired from on March 28, 1997. Prior to coming to UWSP, he worked at Preway and then at Weber Tackle.
Eugene will be remembered as an accomplished Homebuilder and "Jack of All Trades". He was a great provider and a role model for many. He enjoyed polka music, dancing, his cottage, horseshoes, camping and his properties. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1170 and the Wheel & Deal Square Dance Club.
Eugene is survived by; his loving wife Delores; his children, Clifford (Diane), Randy (Sandy), Daniel (Phyllis), Karen Weir and Jeff (Cindy); Eight grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Kendra, Jenna, Ryan, Taylor, Tiffany and Nichole; seven great-grandchildren, Pandora, Helena, Fynn, Bentley, Kenzie, Ryker and Jade. He is further survived by; one sister, Alvina Slusser of Nekoosa; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy, Elaine and Viola; his brothers, Norbert, Edward, Alfred and Leroy.
Eugene's family would like to thank the Interim Healthcare Hospice, especially his Nurses, Carissa, Nancy and Tim for their care, compassion and love they showed Eugene and us.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 2151 Stanley St. in Stevens Point. Rev. Steven J. Brice will officiate. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel cemetery. A public visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St., Stevens Point. Masks will be required at the church and funeral home, and social distancing will be enforced. Attendance will depend on your comfortability. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
