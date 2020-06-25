Eugenia "Kuku" WhelihanMarkesan - Kuku took her last car ride June 23, 2020.Eugenia Ann Friday, "Kuku" to those that knew her, was born on Friday, January 7th, 1929, in Fond du Lac Wisconsin, to Floyd and Margaret Sweeney Friday. She was raised in Markesan, where she graduated high school, and went on to get a degree in Home Economics/Child Development from UW Madison. At the age of 5, her parents purchased a property on Sandstone on the south shore of Green Lake, WI. She spent the next 87 years enjoying the property with her many friends and relatives . She met Wayne D. Krueger of Green Lake and they married in 1952. They were married 14 years and had 4 children: Karin Vandervelde Jones (Thomas C. Jones, Jr.), Richard Friday Krueger, Maureen Krueger Bohleber (Daniel Bohleber) and Mark Douglas Krueger (Ellen Castro Krueger). In 1974 she remarried to James Whelihan and gained a step-son, William (Bill) James Whelihan.Kuku was a storyteller and an amateur historian who had a flair for fun and the absurd. Her legacy is filled with her undying loyalty to friends and family. She was persistent, inquisitive, stubborn and independent. Kuku was at her best when surrounded by children. She used to tell her grandchildren that they "only get one Kuku" and for that she was right. She cheered the underdog and wanted anyone and everyone to use the lake property early and often. She believed ice cream was a food group and as a lifelong republican refused to vote for "that terrible man" when Trump was elected. Kuku was the ultimate extrovert and did not understand anyone who wasn't. When once asked what her favorite trip was she recalled a trip to Paris with her son, Rick, but said that otherwise, Green Lake was the perfect place to be. She lived fiercely and died peacefully — and was one lucky lady.She is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Friday Stracka, her children and stepson listed above, her grandchildren, Drew B. Vandervelde, Margaret (Margo) Jones Goelz, Sherrie Lynn Krueger, Dustin Cyrus Krueger, Jason Douglas Krueger, Kevin Wasmuth Donahue, Margaret (Peggy) Eugenia Donahue. Her step-grandchildren James William and Virginia Grace Whelihan. Her great-grandchildren Peter Joseph (PJ) Vandervelde, Alexandra (Alex) Josephine Vandervelde, Henry Xavier Goelz, Lucie Friday Goelz, Finn Francis Goelz, Michael and Joey Brown, Cooper Friday Johnson. Nieces and a nephew and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.Her teeth will be donated to the Green Lake Historical Society.Memorial gifts may be donated to the Green Lake Association in her name: Eugenia F. Whelihan