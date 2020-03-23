|
Evelyn E. Rekowski
Stevens Point - Evelyn E. Rekowski age 81, of Stevens Point, passed away Sunday morning March 22, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will be held.
Evelyn was born August 4, 1938 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Joseph and Ludgera (Ludwikowski) Pawelski. She graduated from Maria High School in 1956. On February 9, 1960 Evelyn married William Rekowski. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Evelyn worked at Joerns for 35 years until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed going to casinos, spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her two children: Carrie Rekowski (Arlyn), Bancroft and William (Shirley) Rekowski Jr. Grandson: Travis (Kelsey) Rekowski of Mukwonago, granddaughter Tanya (Travis) Hanson of Sartell, MN, five great-grandchildren Skyler, Caiden, Parker Rekowski, and Aiden & Bailey Hanson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband William in 2018.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020