Fae D. Jahnke
Appleton - On the afternoon of May 14, 2020, Fae left this earth to be with God and to dance with the angels. We can picture her up in heaven, teaching them all how to line dance and tap dance. We were so blessed to be able to spend most of last week at her side, to comfort her and each other during this difficult time. She had been our rock, and we are ever so grateful that we could be her rock this week.
Fae was blessed with ninety-four years filled with so many joys. She loved music and dancing, going to concerts in the park, playing card games, and board games, and doing jigsaw puzzles. In her early days, she enjoyed square dancing with dad, family camping trips, making toys and puzzles out of wood, bowling, and quilting.
Fae had a strong faith in God and was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children: Lynn (Darrel) Allen of Appleton, Kenneth (Myra) Jahnke of Elcho, Chad (Jerilyn) Jahnke of Oshkosh, Yvonne (Rick) Kett of Appleton, Suzanne (Steven) Anderson of Appleton, and David (Patty Yandre) Jahnke of Appleton.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher (Gail) Allen, Tanya (David) Bennett, Nicole (Curt) Kilsdonk, Joseph (Melissa) Jahnke, Denis Jahnke, Tera (Todd) Lyons, Michelle (Jim Rudolph) Anderson, Scott Anderson, Dan Anderson, Jake Jahnke, John (Samantha) Jahnke, and Jenna Jahnke.
Her great-grandchildren are: Lilliana Bird, Janae Kilsdonk, Elliott Kilsdonk, Matthew Jahnke, Gregory Lyons, Taylor Jahnke, Ian Wolski, Arianna Jahnke, Evan Jahnke, Avis Rudolph, Cheyenne Jahnke, Memphis Jahnke, and Brooklyn Jahnke.
Fae is also survived by her brother: Neil (Lucy) Bruch; her sister: Marge Miller; and her brother-in-law: Paul (Fran) Jahnke.
In addition, Fae is also survived by her many friends at Appleton Retirement Community, her friends from tap dancing, and her line dancing friends from Thompson Community Center and Appleton Alliance Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Neil and Lucinda Bruch, her husband Bernhard Jahnke, and a son Michael Jahnke.
The family would like to thank the staff of Appleton Retirement Community, Primrose Memory Care, and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care of mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Appleton or the Thompson Community Center.
A memorial service for Fae will be livestreamed at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from the sanctuary of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. While this service is closed to the public, all are encouraged to locate Fae's obituary at wichmannfuneralhomes.com and follow the simple link to watch the memorial.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020