Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Sroda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix J. Sroda


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix J. Sroda Obituary
Felix J. Sroda

Stevens Point - Felix Joseph Sroda, 91, passed away peacefully at home July 20, 2019 with his family by his side.

Felix was born May 25, 1928, in the Town of Carson. Felix married the love of his life, Elsie Jazdzewski on August 8, 1952, at St. Bartholomew Church in Millcreek, Wisconsin. He farmed the family homestead until 1990. Felix enjoyed playing baseball in his youth, carpentry, and spending time with his family.

A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Millcreek. Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. and visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until time of service at St. Bartholomew Church. Father Dennis Stanchik and Deacon Dick Rozumalski will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Felix is survived by his wife, Elsie, of 66 years of marriage, his children Judy (Dave) Swoch, David Sroda, Jeanne Sroda, Mary (Mike) Zamzow, JoAnn (Mark) Egger, Joe (Jackie) Sroda, and Jane (Jess) Yenter. His grandchildren Sarah Swoch, DJ Swoch, Ryan (Emma) Sroda, Austin Sroda, Emily Zamzow, Becky (River) Judd, Molly Zamzow, Geena Zamzow, Julia Zamzow, Carolyn Egger, Kelsey Egger, Gabby Sroda, Katie Sroda, Marilyn Yenter, Owen (Danielle) Yenter, Luke Yenter and Martha Yenter. One great-grandchild, Rowan Pawlik.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now