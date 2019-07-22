Felix J. Sroda



Stevens Point - Felix Joseph Sroda, 91, passed away peacefully at home July 20, 2019 with his family by his side.



Felix was born May 25, 1928, in the Town of Carson. Felix married the love of his life, Elsie Jazdzewski on August 8, 1952, at St. Bartholomew Church in Millcreek, Wisconsin. He farmed the family homestead until 1990. Felix enjoyed playing baseball in his youth, carpentry, and spending time with his family.



A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Millcreek. Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. and visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until time of service at St. Bartholomew Church. Father Dennis Stanchik and Deacon Dick Rozumalski will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



Felix is survived by his wife, Elsie, of 66 years of marriage, his children Judy (Dave) Swoch, David Sroda, Jeanne Sroda, Mary (Mike) Zamzow, JoAnn (Mark) Egger, Joe (Jackie) Sroda, and Jane (Jess) Yenter. His grandchildren Sarah Swoch, DJ Swoch, Ryan (Emma) Sroda, Austin Sroda, Emily Zamzow, Becky (River) Judd, Molly Zamzow, Geena Zamzow, Julia Zamzow, Carolyn Egger, Kelsey Egger, Gabby Sroda, Katie Sroda, Marilyn Yenter, Owen (Danielle) Yenter, Luke Yenter and Martha Yenter. One great-grandchild, Rowan Pawlik. Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019