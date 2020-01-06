|
Floistad Lenore
Lenore E. Floistad, age 78 of Amherst Jct., WI passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Willow Brooke in Stevens Point. Lenore was born April 23, 1941 daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Corrigan) Kuhrt in Almond, WI. She married the love of her life, Harold Floistad on August 4, 1962 in Tuscan, AZ. She worked various jobs, Del Monte, Meadow Inn, Fleming Restaurant, Potato farms, and was a janitor at Tomorrow River School. Lenore loved playing bingo, enjoyed listening to polka music, doing word search books, and especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and with her husband on roadtrips. She was active in the community, volunteered at the Jensen Center, elections, and Woman's Club.
Lenore is survived by her husband; children, Tracy (Wendy) Floistad, John Floistad, Connie (Harry) Dahms, Karen (Pat) Vogel, Harold Jr. (Sherri) Floistad, Sarah Rustad; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter Kuhrt, Donald Kuhrt, Charles (Carla) Kuhrt; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lenore is preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne; parents, father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Gladys Floistad; sisters-in-law, Sandra Floistad, LouAnn (Carl) Sathers; brother-in-law, Gerald Floistad; son-in-law, Leroy Rustad; grandsons, Brandon Floistad and Ryan Dahms.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11th at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service. Pastor Dwight Anderson will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Willow Brooke Point Senior Living in Stevens Point.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020