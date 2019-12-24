Services
Florian "Sonny" Bialas

Florian "Sonny" Bialas

Lac du Flambeau - Florian "Sonny" Bialas, age 74 of Lac du Flambeau, WI and formerly of Stevens Point, WI died on Saturday, December 21st at Avanti Health and Rehab in Minocqua, WI. Sonny was born on April 10, 1945 the son of Louis and Valerie Bialas. He married Patricia Marquard on June 27, 1964, she survives.

Sonny worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 139. Sonny loved working on cars, hunting, fishing, camping and most of all he loved to help out his kids build their race cars and to be at the track to help out.

He is survived by his wife Pat and his sons Tim Bialas and Shawn (Sheila Chapman) Bialas and by his grandchildren: Patrick Bialas, Hannah Bialas, Nikole Bialas Poupart, Autumn Bialas Poupart, Kiya Poupart, Frank Schuman, Scott Chapman and Santana Chapman and great grandchildren Lucus and Malora Bialas and by his sister Grace Coyhis and by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Virg Holstove and daughter in law Carrie Bialas

Visitation for Sonny will be held on Friday, December 27th from 11:00 am till 12:00 noon at the Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI. Burial will take place at 12:30 pm at Memorial Cemetery in Lac du Flambeau, WI.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
