Stevens Point - Florian Paul Klasinski, age 93, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Feb 27, 2019 at the Stevens Point Care Center. He was born on Nov. 24, 1925 in



Stevens Point, WI. He is the son of the late Leon & Bernice (Harycki) Klasinski. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1943. He entered the US Army on Aug. 20, 1945 at Fort Sheridan, IL. He received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 18, 1947 in Bad Nauheim, Germany. He married Madeline Zdroik on Oct. 8, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.



After attending the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, Connecticut, Florian was hired by the Stevens Point Journal as a Press Photographer in 1951. Once there he pioneered the use of the 35 millimeter camera in Wisconsin using the Leica camera he won during his time in Germany. His picture of survivors of the 1951 C.M. Lipman Furniture company fire was published in newspapers worldwide. The photo appeared in the May 26, 1952 issue of Life Magazine and took grand prize in an international competition. He was awarded the title of Wisconsin Press Photographer of the Year in 1953. After acquiring scores of awards for his photography, he left the Journal to be trained at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. In 1968 became the business manager for the newly opened Klasinski Clinic, where he worked there until his retirement in 1987.



Florian is a 4th degree member of the Msgr. John R. McGinley Council 1170 of the Knights of Columbus and was elected both Faithful Navigator and Trustee. He worked extensively with the Boy Scouts of America, received the Order of the Arrow and, in 1971 was awarded the St. George Award, the highest Catholic award to Scouters, from Bishop Fredrick Freking of La Crosse. In 1964, he helped found the Stevens Point Youth Hockey Association, which later became Portage County Youth on Ice. He was also a longtime member of the Holy Spirit Resurrection Choir.



Florian enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an experienced hunter, fisherman and greatly enjoyed spending time outside and on the water. This was highlighted by five decades of Canadian fishing and hunting trips. He was passionate about gardening and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His faith in God was unwavering.







In lieu of flowers a memorial in his name has been established for the Holy Spirit Parrish Building Fund.



In addition to his wife, Madeline, he is survived by their five children Paul (Kimberly) of Plover, Cynthia (Richard) Fedie of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Karen Padilla of Honolulu, HI, Mary (Stewart) Nolan of Richardson, TX, and Peter (Holly) of Junction City. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kason, Ethan, Kelsy, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Travis, Madeline, and Gwenyth. He is also survived by one sister, Jean Stroik, and sisters-in-law Barbara and Agnes. Florian was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Anthony, Louis, Frank Bernard, Edmund and Clarence and 1 sister, Clare Byrd.







A Mass of Christian burial for Florian will at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Full military honors will follow at the church with burial at the Guardian Angel cemetery. Visitation at Pisarski Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. concluding with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation also on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. For online condolences and viewing a memorial video please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



As Florian would say "God Bless You". Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 1, 2019