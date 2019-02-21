Floy "Flo" Anderson



Stevens Point - Floy (Flo) Mae Hurst Anderson of Sevens Point, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 97 on February 14, 2019.



Flo was born in Seagoville, Texas December 21, 1921, the daughter of John Hurst and Tommy Mae Marsh Hurst. Upon completion of high school, she attended East Texas State Teachers College, now known as Texas A&M, graduating second in her class.



Flo married Hiram Dunfield Anderson Jr., May 20, 1944 in Austin Texas.



She taught first grade in Paducah, Texas while Hiram was in the service and later 3rd grade in Madison while he earned his law degree. She worked at Hardware Mutual in Stevens Point before starting a family.



Flo was active in the Stevens Point community serving for over thirty-six years with Meals On Wheels and was one of the original drivers. Floy was instrumental in setting up Life Line in the Stevens Point area and worked as an installer into her 90's.



She was also an active member of Frame Memorial Presbyterian church, a member of the Stevens Point Country Club and Fortnightly Book Club. She enjoyed gardening, curling, golf, tennis, playing bridge, spending time at the family cottage on Sunset Lake and later in life at the family cottage the shore of Lake Superior near Ontonagon, MI



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Hiram Dunfield Anderson Jr. Flo is survived by her three children - Barbara (Charles LeFevre), of Menomonie; Richard (Joanne), Rice Lake; John Thomas (Monica), Stevens Point; two grandchildren Nathan (Dianne) of New Brighton Mn. and Heather Whitcomb (Parker), Roseville Mn. and three great grandchildren, Jack, Eli and Lauren of New Brighton Mn. Flo is also survived by a sister Debora (Alfred Uhalt) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a niece and three nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Frame Memorial Presbyterian church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 am. The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to a local charity. Suggestions are Boys and Girls Club of Stevens Point, Frame Presbyterian Foundation, United Way of Stevens Point or Women's Fund Community Foundation.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary