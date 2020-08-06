1/1
Frances M. Scipior
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Scipior

Stevens Point - Frances Scipior,

Age 98 of Stevens Point passed away following a fall and brief hospital stay surrounded by her family on August 4, 2020.

Frances was born in Blue Island, Illinois March 13, 1922 to Agnes Pelarski and John Lisiecki. Her family moved to Stevens Point, WI in 1924 and lived on a farm in the town of Linwood. She attended school in that area. Frances married Joseph Scipior in 1940 and had six children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, 1972, daughter Betty, 2012, granddaughter Denise Bigback, 2011 and her son, James, 2018. She also was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

Survivors include her children: Larry (Darlene), Stevens Point, Carolyn McKee, of Stevens Point, Dennis Scipior,of Wausau, and Joan Scipior (Don Frederiksen),of Minneapolis, MN> 8 grandchildren: Libby Smith, Chuck Nelson, Todd Turner, Stacey Bachinski, Adam Scipior, Tessa DeMarais, Matthew Frederiksen.

She was blessed with 11 great great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emily and Ella Smith, Dawson, Owen and Lily Nunz, Sawyer and Sullivan Bachinski, Sean, Alex DeMarais and Kaylie Turner.

Frances worked at the Stevens Point Bakery and Sentry insurance cafeteria for approximately 15 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Church. She was a member of the choir and Rosary society. She was known at the Lincoln Center for her tough scrabble and card playing.

Frances will be remembered for her love of family, her faith, hard work, great cooking, kind heart, sense of humor and lovability. She was the "gem" that held the family together and will be greatly missed. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Frances name will be established at a later date.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 PM on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point with a Rosary to conclude the visitation at 6:00 P.M. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

All current social safety practices will be observed to facilitate safe assembly; including mandatory masks. Attendance is based on your current comfort level.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved