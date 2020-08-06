Frances M. Scipior
Stevens Point - Frances Scipior,
Age 98 of Stevens Point passed away following a fall and brief hospital stay surrounded by her family on August 4, 2020.
Frances was born in Blue Island, Illinois March 13, 1922 to Agnes Pelarski and John Lisiecki. Her family moved to Stevens Point, WI in 1924 and lived on a farm in the town of Linwood. She attended school in that area. Frances married Joseph Scipior in 1940 and had six children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, 1972, daughter Betty, 2012, granddaughter Denise Bigback, 2011 and her son, James, 2018. She also was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Survivors include her children: Larry (Darlene), Stevens Point, Carolyn McKee, of Stevens Point, Dennis Scipior,of Wausau, and Joan Scipior (Don Frederiksen),of Minneapolis, MN> 8 grandchildren: Libby Smith, Chuck Nelson, Todd Turner, Stacey Bachinski, Adam Scipior, Tessa DeMarais, Matthew Frederiksen.
She was blessed with 11 great great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emily and Ella Smith, Dawson, Owen and Lily Nunz, Sawyer and Sullivan Bachinski, Sean, Alex DeMarais and Kaylie Turner.
Frances worked at the Stevens Point Bakery and Sentry insurance cafeteria for approximately 15 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Church. She was a member of the choir and Rosary society. She was known at the Lincoln Center for her tough scrabble and card playing.
Frances will be remembered for her love of family, her faith, hard work, great cooking, kind heart, sense of humor and lovability. She was the "gem" that held the family together and will be greatly missed. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Frances name will be established at a later date.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 PM on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point with a Rosary to conclude the visitation at 6:00 P.M. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
All current social safety practices will be observed to facilitate safe assembly; including mandatory masks. Attendance is based on your current comfort level.