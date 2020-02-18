|
Frances Margaret Smolen
Frances Margaret Smolen, 80, passed away peacefully in Stevens Point on February 14, 2020 under the care of Hospice. She was born in Waukesha, WI on April 17, 1939 the only child of Margaret and Anthony Smolen. Frances lived much of her life in the Amherst area. She held a certification as a Naturopath and enjoyed working with healing herbs and plants. Frances is survived by five children, Richard "Rudi" (Karen) Rudiger, Victoria (Simon) Weller, Robert Rudiger, William (Carol) Rudiger and John Borgen. Four grandchildren: Chelsea (Alex) Sommers, Sr. Toni Rudiger, Stevie and Ali Rudiger. Six great-grandchildren: Liam, Augustine, Josiah, Marie-Therese, Pio and Assunta Sommers.
A private memorial gathering was held by family.
A private memorial gathering was held by family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020