Francis "Frankie" Konkol
Rosholt - Francis "Frankie" Anthony Konkol, age 79, of Rosholt died from Mantel Cell Lymphoma early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at his home with his loving wife and caregiver by his side.
Frankie was born May 11, 1941 in Custer, Wisconsin to the late Ambrose and Sophie (Armatowski) Konkol. He married the love of his life, Barbara Rita (Kulas) on October 24, 1964 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. He traveled the midwest building roads for FF Mengel Co., until he purchased the Merryland Ballroom in 1971. Barbara and he would go on to run the ballroom for 47 years. Frankie began farming as a small cucumber grower and pickle receiving station for Ripon Pickle Co out of Redgranite, Wisconsin, he did that for 20 years. As his family got older, he founded Konkol Feed & Grain. Working side by side with his children, he would eventually go on to farm 812 acres in the Polonia-Rosholt area. As the need to transport his agriculture products grew, he expanded Konkol Feed & Grain into a small trucking company. He took every opportunity he was afforded to work outside or on the road, he had the ability to fix anything, and firmly believed in "You make hay when the sun is shining."
Frankie is survived by his wife Barbara of 55 years, their four children; Laurie (Morey) Glodowski, Michelle Falkner, Brian (Jessica Gollon) Konkol and Kerry (Sarah) Konkol. His seven grandchildren; Megan (Mike) Kropidlowski, Brandon (Odeta) Johnson, Gary Konkol, Cassie Konkol, Matthew Konkol, Nathan Konkol and Mason Konkol. Two step-grandchildren; Erin Glodowski and Tara (Stacy) Roselle. His 3 great-grandchildren; Callie Kropidlowski, Isabella Konkol, and Kaitlin Kropidlowski.
He is further survived by his siblings; Florence Laska, Betty (John) Kowalski, James (Eileen) Konkol, Ronald (Linda) Konkol, Richard Konkol and the original Gary Konkol.
He is also survived by in-laws, Agnes Worzalla, Anna Kizewski, John (Corrine) Kulas and Mary Ann Riley.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Myron Konkol and infant brother Clarence, brother-in-law Alois Laska, and sisters-in-law Linda Konkol and Glenes Konkol.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frankie will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Frankie's beloved Merryland Ballroom, in Rosholt. A general rosary will be prayed 7:00 PM.
The family wishes to thank Oncologist, Dr. Christopher Peterson, and his team of dedicated Nurses at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for their compassion and kindness over the past 15 years.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
.