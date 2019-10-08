|
|
Frank E. Boettcher
Custer - Frank E. "Bud" Boettcher, age 81, died at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital September 23, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Steve Hulke officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Frank was born August 10, 1938 to Frank and Nila (Grant) Boettcher in Stevens Point, WI. He attended the River Valley. Frank graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1956.
Frank served in the Army National Guard with Btry B, 1st Howitzer Bn 120th Artillery under the HQ sixth US Army 32nd Infantry Division.
He married Marilyn Mlsna on September 12, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Frank worked for Northwest Liquor, Consolidated Papers, Lipman Gas, and the Village of Whiting.
Frank enjoyed farming and working on antique farm equipment with his grandsons. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in sporting events and especially watching and following their rodeo careers throughout the years. You could always find him running the chute in the practice pen.
He was a member of many organizations including: Glacier Ridge Antique Tractor Club, Rosholt Threshermen's Club, Rudolph Old Tractor Club, Amherst Boots and Saddles, & The Wisconsin River Lions Club. Frank loved taking trips across North America to hunt and fish with his friends.
Survivors include son, Dale (Gina) Boettcher of Custer; daughter, Beca (Donald) Nix of Custer; grandchildren, Brittany (Cody) Rose, Zackary (Kimmy), Daniel, Matthew, and Bailey; great grand-daughter, River Rose; sisters, Elsie Callows, Rosetta (Earl) Ziegler, Elizabeth Weiss, & Joyce (Jere) Kester; and special friend Deb Hall.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; brothers, Claude Waltenberg and Malven Boettcher.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 8, 2019