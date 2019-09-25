|
|
Frank H. Lassa
- - Frank H. Lassa, 97, 3480 Oak Grove Road, Rickreall, Oregon, died peacefully on September 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 28, 1922, in the town of Dewey, Portage County, the son of the late Andrew and Stella (Wrycza) Lassa. He married Marion Moravec on April 19, 1954, at St. Casmir Catholic Church, Stevens Point.
Frank and his wife Marion farmed in the Mosinee and Stevens Point area until they moved to Arizona in the 1980s. They later relocated to Texas, Las Vegas, Wisconsin, Arkansas and settled on a vineyard in Oregon. Frank was a great lover of Polka music, agriculture and anything John Deere. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, going on adventures with his wife Marion, reading, coloring and watching football. Frank will be greatly missed for his wisdom, wit, and wonderful sense of humor. He has left us with many happy memories and will forever be in our thoughts.
Survivors include his wife Marion, six children, Catherine (James) Bembinster, Evansville, Wisconsin, Carol (Andrew) Galloway, Sun City, Arizona, Judith Lassa (Lonnie Krawl), Boise, Idaho, Theresa Lassa (Adam Engle), Strongsville, Ohio, Linda (Richard) Schwertel, Hudson, Wisconsin and Andrea (James) Frey, McMinnville, Oregon; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grand-children. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Lassa (Gerald Konkol).
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 25, 2019