Frank J. Flugaur
Frank J. Flugaur, age 91, born on July 20, 1928 in Steven's Point, WI. He joyfully entered Eternity November 23, 2019 after a full life of caring for his family, working hard, telling stories, and singing silly songs. Now reunited with his beloved wife, Lorraine, who passed into Eternity in February of 2019. Also preceded in death by his Parents George and Elizabeth (Theiler); 5 sisters; 2 brothers; infant twin brothers. Survived by children, Andrew, Margaret (Steve) Mack, Teresa (Robert) Haliburton, Carol (Cass) Flugaur-Starrett, Ken (Susan), Christine Flugaur (John Zilke); 10 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jerry (Maxine) Flugaur; Sister, Ann (Norman) Hoffman; Sister-in-law, Frances (Mrs. George) Flugaur; cherished Nieces and Nephews. For Frank and Lorraine it was love at first sight - or darn close, anyway. They married on September 10, 1950 and made their home in the Minneapolis area. We remember our wonderful Dad as a kind, loving man who was a bit of a worry-wart. His primary goal was to keep his brood of six children on the straight and narrow - no matter how much we might have resisted those efforts. Frank enjoyed his early working years as a cook and conductor on a SOO-LINE railroad dining car, and later he was employed with Minnegasco for almost 40 years. In retirement he continued working in various part-time positions, and volunteering his time and talents. But he always made time to go fishing and to enjoy the company of his grandchildren. In recent years his life revolved around being a loving caregiver to his wife, Lorraine. Frank was a man of strong Faith who readily responded to the needs of others. He took his responsibilities seriously, which included lots of family fun: fishing, camping, board games, story-telling, family card games, sledding, swimming, water skiing, camp fires, grilling, and baking the most delicious bread! Dad's silly songs that were the soundtrack of our childhood will always be a special memory. Above all, Frank was proud of his family, putting their needs ahead of his own. Frank was also proud of his goal to walk the equivalent of the earth's circumference at the equator: 24,901.4 miles! Beginning in January 1996, he walked an average of 3.3 miles per day, accomplishing his goal on August 31, 2015 at 3:30pm. Walking continued to be a part of his daily routine until the last months of his life. After a lifetime of caring for others, Frank needed others to care for him. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of New Perspectives Eagan, Ebenezer Ridges TCU, and Brian from St. Gabriel's Catholic Church for his pastoral care. It is hard to say goodbye to our Ol'Dad, but our hearts are joyful in knowing that he is now walking with The Lord - and walking and walking…! "Well done good and faithful one. Enter into the Joy of your Lord"! Matthew 25:23 Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 30th at 1PM at Willwersheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave St. Paul. Visitation 11AM until time of service. Private family interment for both Frank and Lorraine will take place at a later time.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019