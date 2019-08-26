|
Frank Ostrowski, Sr.
Iola - Frank E. Ostrowski, Sr. age 79, of Ogdensburg, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Iola Living Assistance. Frank was born October 28, 1939 in Rosholt, Wisconsin a son of the late Frank and Pauline (Rekowski) Ostrowski. He married Kathryn Pagel in Rosholt on August 17, 1963. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2018.
Frank had worked for American Motors and Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, Kathryn. He also enjoyed deer hunting, hobby farming, gardening and panning gold.
He is survived by his Children: Frank Ostrowski, of Ogdensburg. Dan (Beth) Ostrowski, of Wautoma. Karen (Joe) Knapstein, of Ogdensburg. Tom (Cheryl) Ostrowski, of Ogdensburg. Christopher (Kathy) Ostrowski, of Rosholt. Grandchildren: Ashley, Rebecca, Daniel Jr., Heather, Eric, Faye, and Hope. Great Grandchild: Oliver. sister: Valerie Thompson, of Iola and brother Dennis Ostrowski, of Menasha. Frank was preceded in death by sisters: Theresa Dryszel, Anna Pochinski, Mary Nitka, Martha Jazdzinski, Regina Wojtalewicz and Irene Korpalski. brothers: Aloys, Nickolas, Henry, Sylvester, Felix, and Raymond Ostrowski.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church, Rosholt, Wisconsin, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with Father Thomas Nirappel officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola. and again on Wednesday from 9:30- 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be in St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019