Frank Pisarski Sr.
Stevens Point - Frank R. Pisarski, Sr, 88, devoted husband of Dorothy (Prais) Jakusz peacefully passed away on Friday August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family at The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover.
Born; July 22, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. He was one of three sons of the late Frank and Mary Ann (Koza) Pisarski. He graduated from St. Salomea Catholic grade school and Mount Carmel Catholic high school in Chicago. While in high school he enjoyed playing the drums in a band that played throughout the Chicago area and thoroughly enjoyed music his entire life. Frank was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks and dedicated his life to serving the people of his community, which he avidly loved.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 23, 1951, and was first stationed in Biloxi, MS where he was assigned as an Aeromedical Technician to the Flight Surgeon's Medical Group during the Korean War. In February of 1953, he was transferred to Bordeaux, France where he assisted in air evacuating military personnel from various air and army bases to Frankfort, Germany - a base equipped to treat personnel for illnesses that were not treatable in other places throughout Europe. While serving, he also played on the Bordeaux Air Force base baseball team. He was promoted to Staff Sergeant in 1954 and honorably discharged on July 22, 1955. One of the highlights of his life was traveling to Washington D.C., with his daughter Elaine in 2017, participating in the Honor Fight.
In 1915, Frank's mother entered the funeral profession and was one of the first women in Illinois history to receive a funeral director's license. Frank's mother and father founded Pisarski & Sons Funeral Home in Roseland, on Chicago's far Southeast side. In September of 1955, he began his college education at DePaul University in Chicago. In 1956 he transferred to Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. In 1962 he began his education to become a funeral director at Worsham College of Mortuary Science where he received his funeral director's license.
His marriage to Anna Cizmar took place on November 24, 1957 at St. Salomea Catholic Church. The couple settled in Chicago, began a wonderful life together and raised four children. After 49 years of marriage, Anna preceded him in death on January 25, 2007.
In 1973, he moved his family to Stevens Point and became owner of the Dzikoski Funeral Home, purchasing the business from founder John Dzikoski. His sons Frank Jr. and David purchased the business in 1999 and expanded services, adding a 2nd Pisarski Funeral Home location in Plover - one of Frank's proudest accomplishments.
On May 22, 2009, he married Dorothy (Prais) Jakusz at St. Peter Catholic Church, and enjoyed a beautiful partnership and marriage. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1170, American Legion Post 6, Polish Legion of American Veterans Polonia Post 185, Stevens Point Noon Lions, Elks Lodge 641, Moose Lodge 1572. He loved traveling and his biggest joy in life was spending precious time with his wife, family, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, adoring children; Ellen Klesta of Darien, Illinois, Elaine (James) Jakusz of Stevens Point, Frank Jr. (Lisa) Pisarski of Junction City and David (Kathy) Pisarski of Stevens Point, and proud grandpa of 9 grandchildren; Hannah, Isaac & Andrew Pisarski, Sydney & Andrea Pisarski, Violette & Francis Klesta and Cale & Julia Jakusz. He was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Eugene and survived by sister-in-law Arlene (Fisher) Pisarski and niece Alicia Pisarski (Steven) Schurch.
Dad we love you and will miss you terribly. You were more than a father - you were the sunshine of our life. You will always be in our hearts.
The family would like to thank Jim, Jackie, Karen and the extraordinarily kind, caring and professional staff at Whispering Pines and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and extend a very special thank you to the caretakers, namely nurse Joan Glodowski and her daughter Jane Jakubek for their compassion and exceptional care for our father.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday August 18,2020, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street in Stevens Point. A private mass of Christian burial for Frank will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Private burial service with full military honors to follow at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's name may be made to the Pacelli Catholic Education Foundation 1301 Maria Drive Stevens Point WI. 54481. To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and funeral mass. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com