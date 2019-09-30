|
|
Frank Wierzba Jr.
Shantytown - Frank C. Wierzba Jr., 87 of Shantytown, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at Sylvan Crossing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Stevens Point, under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Frank was born on February 27, 1932, in the town of Bevent, to the late Frank Sr. and Mary (Zolondz) Wierzba. He attended Polk School. His marriage to Jeanette Bembenek took place at St Adalberts Catholic Church in Rosholt on June 2, 1956. She survives.
Frank worked construction for Ellis Stone and then Consolidated Papers until his retirement. He also worked along side his loving wife and family running the family farm.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette, four sons: Leroy (aka Kojak) Wierzba, Larry (Gayle) Wierzba and Brian (LeeAnn) Wierzba all of Shantytown, and Paul (Lisa) Wierzba of Wittenberg; three daughters: Shirley (Larry) Weir and Cynthia (Myron) Skierka all of Stevens Point, and Nancy (David) Wojcik of Bevent. Frank was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Ann Singer of Custer and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; John, Roman and Felix and four sisters; Alvina Kurszewski, Helen Lewandowski, Clara Kurszewski and Pauline Betker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent with Fr. Augustine Bentil officiating. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 30, 2019