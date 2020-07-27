1/
Fred Johns Jr.
Fred Johns Jr.

Fred L. Johns Jr., age 89 of King, WI passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Fred was born on July 14, 1931, the son of Fred and Naomi (Lindholm) Johns Sr., in Minneapolis, MN. Fred married Barbara Klingbyll on October 9, 1952. Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, his horses and farming. Fred was a member of Lippitt Horse Association.

Fred is survived by his son; Robert (Carolyn) Johns of Amherst Jct., WI, grandchildren; Ethan Hotz, William (Kelly) Hess, Denise (Don) Sackmann; six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; Barbara, daughters; Linda Johns and Mary Beth Hotz.

Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com








Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
