Fred Skibba
Stevens Point - Fred J. Skibba, 89, of Stevens Point, WI died Friday October 18, 2019.
Fred was born on March 14, 1930, in Stevens Point, a son of the late John and Suzanne (Golomski) Skibba. As a teenager, Fred worked at local farms and was a logger in Idaho and Minnesota. Fred served in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. Fred later started his own trucking company, often sharing it was faster than rail, safer than mail. He operated his trucking company until his retirement in 2006. Fred would agree that he was infected with life on March 14, 1930 and was cured on Oct 18, 2019; he won his battle after 89 years and is now life free. Fred was married to Rose (Steffanus) on Nov. 7, 1959, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Ellis. Rose died March 15, 2006.
Fred was member of the Holy Name Society. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, time in the woods, working in the shop, playing cribbage and was an avid reader. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren's sports. Fred relished sharing countless stories of his life's adventures.
Survivors include his 5 children: Joseph Skibba, Jean Swan, Marge (Jeff) Lewandowski, Patrick Skibba, and Martin (Jeanine Kleman) Skibba. 10 grandchildren: Jessica (Seth) Winker, Steven (Ali) Swan, Shelby Swan, Michael (Theresa Skowronski) Lewandowski, Clare (Scott Bendorf) Lewandowski, Amanda (Rohan Karmarker) Lewandowski, Bethany Lewandowski, Shawn (Bria) Skibba, Stephanie Skibba, Paige Skibba; 4 ½ great-grandchildren: Leo, Josie, Mitchel, Garrett and a Shawnling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and 10 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia, with the Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. In Stevens Point from 4:00 p.m. concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Home is Honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019