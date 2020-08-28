Frederick A. LeafgrenFrederick A. Leafgren, 89, descendant of John Alden & Priscilla Mullins, first Pilgrims married after sailing across on the Mayflower, Nils Erickson designer of Sweden's Railway System and, John Erickson, inventor of boat propellers we use today; passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 22, 2020 after a battle with renal cancer.Fred was born in New Windsor, Illinois, July 27th 1931 the only child to his parents George and Elsie Leafgren. He had a very happy childhood surrounded by many dogs, chicks, a couple of ponies, and plenty of friends. Fred graduated Valedictorian of his class in New Windsor Highschool in 1949. He did his undergraduate studies at Knox College, with a BS in Mathematics and Chemistry and was considered "Pre-Med", however, Fred, being a people-person he was, decided he was better suited to go into psychology instead. He went to graduate school at Michigan State University and worked on his doctorate at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and was a member of Delta Phi Fraternity. His first notable job was Dean of Men at Slippery Rock State University in Pennsylvania, where he met his wife of 49 years, Thomasina Leafgren (Scalise). At Slippery Rock, Fred also got his first Saint Bernard, Brandy, who unofficially became the school's mascot and there were many stories of his dog and the students who lived in the residence hall.Frederick and Thomasina married in 1967 and Fred obtained a position at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point where he was first the Director of Residence Halls, but then became Vice Chancellor of Students for the next 25 years. During that time, Fred was one of the three founding members of the International Wellness Institute and had attended every conference since it's founding. Without Fred's enthusiasm the wellness movement may not have come to be known as it is today.In the 90's Fred decided to set out for himself and use his interests and talents of working with people to teach others how to work and get along first with a company called True Colors and then became "The Chairman" of Personality Resources International based in Toronto, Canada.Fred was a delightfully eccentric snappy dresser who had many loves and interests. He travelled the world extensively, he was a voracious reader, he loved dark chocolate, driving fast convertibles to feel the wind in his hair, and adored his many loyal Saint Bernards over the years. Fred was sharp witted and his brain was studied by several researchers and was considered a "Super Ager". He never acted his age, ever.Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Thomasina Leafgren (Scalise), mother, Elsie Leafgren and father, George Leafgren. Fred's surviving family are his daughter, Deanna Kepler (Leafgren), his Grand-Cat, Gigi, and his beloved Saint Bernard's Countess, Thor, and Freya.Fred's Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday August 2nd, 2020 at his residence rain or shine. A visitation will be held from 10-noon, a service and remembrance will be at noon, with a boxed catered lunch to follow with plenty of room to socially distance. There may also be samples from the vault of Fred's mythical yet legendary "Chocolate Fridge". However, the family understands the complexity of COVID and will also be televising the noon service via Zoom. Please check Boston Funeral Home's website for details on the Zoom link.Fred has always loved animals, especially his big Saint Bernards and has requested that all donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Portage County.