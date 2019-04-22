Services
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Stevens Point, WI
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Stevens Point, WI
Fumiko Yabe Saito

Fumiko Yabe Saito Obituary
Fumiko Yabe Saito

Stevens Point - Fumiko Yabe Saito, age 95, of Stevens Point, WI died January 29, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Stevens Point, WI, on April 27, 2019 at 11:00am with light lunch to follow the service. A time of visitation will precede at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Tim O'Brien of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church will preside.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fumi's name to St. Paul's UMC music ministry or P.E.O.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
