|
|
Fumiko Yabe Saito
Stevens Point - Fumiko Yabe Saito, age 95, of Stevens Point, WI died January 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Stevens Point, WI, on April 27, 2019 at 11:00am with light lunch to follow the service. A time of visitation will precede at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Tim O'Brien of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church will preside.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fumi's name to St. Paul's UMC music ministry or P.E.O.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019