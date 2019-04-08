|
|
Garold R. Coulthurst
Eau Claire, WI. - Garold R. Coulthurst, age 84, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Highview Hills Senior Living in Lakeville, MN.
Gary was born on November 12, 1934, in Stevens Point, WI to Garold and Elizabeth Coulthurst. Gary graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI in 1952. He attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and graduated with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree specializing in Electrical Power in 1957. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963.
He married his sweetheart, Angie Skalski on June 13, 1959 in Stevens Point, WI and was married for 53 years until her passing in October 2012.
He worked for Northern States Power Company/Xcel Energy for 33 years and retired in July 1995. Also, he was an Electric Utility Instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, WI for NSP employees. He was a licensed Professional Engineer.
Gary loved spending time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren and family.
Gary was an usher at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel in Eau Claire, WI. He enjoyed swimming every day, working with computers, watching TV programs and movies, teaching and goofing around with his grandchildren. His favorite trips were to Disney World in Orlando, FL. He was described as being very sweet, for telling stories and known for his humor.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Christine Siebenshuh of Eden Prairie, MN and Julie (Robert) Joswiak and grandchildren, Anna, Adam and Amelia Joswiak of Prior Lake, MN and sister Beverly (Ralph) Koziczkowski of Stevens Point, WI.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Angie, parents, Garold and Elizabeth Coulthurst and brother, James.
There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at All Saints Church in Lakeville, MN followed by a Catholic service at 11:00 a.m. The Burial will be at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.
To share a memory, please visit the obituary at
Garold-Coulthurst.forevermissed.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 8, 2019