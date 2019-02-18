|
Garth T. Morgan
Waupaca - Garth T. Morgan, age 96, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born May 26, 1922 in the Town of Lanark, Portage Co. the son of Frank and Beulah (Lea) Morgan. Growing up in the Town of Lanark, Garth attended the General Irwin School. He was inducted into the U.S. Navy on January 31, 1945 and served in the South Pacific. Garth was honorably discharged on June 23, 1946. After serving in the military, he worked at Consolidated Paper Mill in Wisconsin for a short time. On June 16, 1948, Garth married Constance "Connie" Olson in Scandinavia, WI. Both he and Connie farmed in the Town of Amherst and the Town of Lanark for many years. He worked at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for 23 years. Garth became a resident of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in September 2011. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca, a life member of VFW Post #1037 in Waupaca, and a member of the American Legion Post #161 in King. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends. Garth is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Constance Morgan of King; two sons, Everett (Virginia) Morgan of Scandinavia and Raymond (Nancy) Morgan of Manitowoc; a daughter, Beverly (Daniel) Kealiher of Waupaca; five grandchildren, Keith (Marnie) Morgan of Waupaca, Tammy (Dan) Rampson of Menomonee Falls, Tanya Rabec of Appleton, Brian (Shannon) Morgan of Grafton and Jeff Morgan of Manitowoc; ten great-grandchildren, Kali Morgan, Tanner, Miranda, & Sofia Rampson, Genevieve & London Rabec, and Marissa, Melanie, Mackenzie, & Mason Morgan; 2 step-grandchildren, 8 step-great grandchildren and 5 step great-great grandchildren and a sister, Eunice Martin of Lacey, WA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Beulah Morgan; a daughter, Nancy Morgan; two brothers, Harold (Marge) Morgan and Lea (Lois) Morgan; and three sisters, Carrie (Albert) Wenzel, Ruth (Herbert) Borchert, and Evarae (Arnold) Borchert. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 19 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca with Reverend Andy Behrendt & Chaplain Wayne Schwanke, officiating. Full Military Rites will follow the services. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM Tuesday morning at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 18, 2019