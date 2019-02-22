Gary Simonson



Stevens Point - Gary A. Simonson, Stevens Point, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 19th.



Funeral Services for Gary will be held at 11AM on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:45AM on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral chapel following the service. Burial will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Gary was born in Portage, WI on June 18, 1946 to Delbert and Eleanor Simonson. On November 7, 1970 he married his beloved wife Bonnie (Borski), at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.



Gary graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1964. He joined the Marine Corps in 1966, served in the Vietnam War, and received honorable discharge in 1972. He took pride in serving his country and instilled the value of patriotism in his family. In 2016, he was honored at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. He is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.



Gary appreciated the importance of having an excellent work ethic and providing for his family. He was a dedicated employee of companies such as Frito Lay, Cintas, Enterprise, Len Dudas Motors, and Scaffidi Motors.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents (Delbert and Eleanor) and infant daughter Stephanie. He is survived by his wife (Bonnie), sons Chris (Adrienne) and Matt. He is also survived by twin sister Gail (Edward Tepp) and sister Claudia (Randy Wisniewski). Gary loved and cherished his grandchildren Kelton, Addie, Carsten, Cooper, and Nash. He loved to watch them play and compete in sporting events. His special four legged friend, Riggs, is also left behind.



Gary enjoyed golf, washer toss, cornhole, birdwatching, and playing cards. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers, Sixers, Pterodactyls, and old Western movies. In the autumn months, he was busy watching the Packers and Badgers. He used halftime to round up "just one more" batch of fallen leaves in the yard. In recent years, he put forth valiant efforts in fantasy baseball and football leagues. His witty, dry sense of humor will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorium donations can be made to the Portage County Humane Society or the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight" program.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 22, 2019