Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
in the church fellowship hall
Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson

Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson Obituary
Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson

Grant - Dr. Gary Wendell Johnson, age 60, Town of Grant, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Steve Hulke will officiate. A celebration of Gary's life will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Johnson family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
